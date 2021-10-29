Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran chicken noodle dinner set for Saturday

Calvary Lutheran Church will host its annual chicken noodle dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church, 1304 N. Custer.

The meal includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, salad and dessert. Drinks will also be available. Takeout available.

Prices are $9 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. There is no charge for children 5 and younger.

For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.

Boelus church to serve fall harvest lunch Sunday

BOELUS — Grace United Methodist will host its annual fall harvest lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Boelus Civic Center.

The meal will be catered by Whitefoot Catering and the menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fruit salad, roll and desserts; freewill offering will be accepted. Takeout will be available.

Those attending are asked to bring a food pantry item to support the Howard County food pantry.

Alda United Methodist hosting Trunk or Treat