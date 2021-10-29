Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran chicken noodle dinner set for Saturday

Calvary Lutheran Church will host its annual chicken noodle dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church, 1304 N. Custer.
The meal includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, salad and dessert. Drinks will also be available. Takeout available.
Prices are $9 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. There is no charge for children 5 and younger.
For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.
Boelus church to serve fall harvest lunch Sunday
BOELUS — Grace United Methodist will host its annual fall harvest lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Boelus Civic Center.
The meal will be catered by Whitefoot Catering and the menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry fruit salad, roll and desserts; freewill offering will be accepted. Takeout will be available.
Those attending are asked to bring a food pantry item to support the Howard County food pantry.
Alda United Methodist hosting Trunk or Treat
ALDA —Trunk or Treat is planned from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Alda United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pine. The event will be inside the church if the weather is bad.
Wear your costume and enjoy a Halloween out. As always, everyone is welcome to join the fun games, spooks and treats. Members of the Alda Fire Department will also be in the parking lot with a fire truck.
For more information, call Jackie at the church, 308-382-5993, or Janet at the fire dept, 308-380-2067.