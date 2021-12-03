Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran Church craft fair starts Friday, Dec. 3

Calvary Lutheran Church will host its annual Craft Fair/Flea Market from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church, 1304 N. Custer.
The food court will be open both days serving coffee and rolls, as well as lunch. Vendors for the craft fair include: Young Living Essential Oils, Color Street, Watkins, Dot Dot Smile, Tastefully Simple, Mary Kay, Scentsy, Pure Romance and Rada Cutlery. Jewelry and crafts of all kinds will also be featured. Homemade enchiladas and baked goods will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.
Dannebrog church plans abelskiver breakfast
DANNEBROG — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog will host an abelskiver fundraiser during the community’s Danish Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Church members will be serving from 8 to 11 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. In addition to the traditional Danish abelskivers, the menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee; freewill donations accepted.
Merrick County food bank Saturday, Dec. 4, at fairgrounds
CENTRAL CITY — The December Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.
The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.
Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.
Former pastor returns for concert at Grand Island Church
The Rev. Scott Taylor, who served First Christian Church from 2007 to 2015, will return to Grand Island next week for a holiday house concert.
Show time is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the church, 2400 W. 14th St. There is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are always appreciated.
He will be joined at the Dec. 11 concert by longtime friends and fellow performers Doris Winkler and Paul Wold, who often joined him during his previous Grand Island performances. The concert will include classic cowboy songs, Christmas tunes and favorite hymns, along with some of Taylor’s original songs.
A singer and songwriter, Taylor performed at numerous similar events during his time in Grand Island. Taylor’s songwriting has received awards from the Walnut Valley Festival and tracks from his CDs have been used for the TV show on RFD-TV, “Best of America By Horseback.”
Taylor and his wife, Patty, left Grand Island in 2015 to return to Bartlesville, Okla., to be closer to family. Patty passed away in May after dealing with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
There is no charge for the performance; for more information, email Taylor at revsrtaylor@gmail.com.
St. Leo’s craft fair planned for Dec. 11
St. Leo’s Catholic Church Young Neighbors in action will host their annual craft fair and soup supper on Dec. 11 and 12.
Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2410 S. Blaine St.
The craft fair will feature many original items from area crafters, as well as items from popular vendors. Three types of soup and homemade cinnamon rolls will be available for a freewill donation.
This is the ninth year for this fundraiser, which helps fund a youth summer mission trip. Billings, Mont., is the destination for the trip, planned for June 2022.
For more information, call the church at 308-382-4753.
To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.