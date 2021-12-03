Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran Church craft fair starts Friday, Dec. 3

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. The address is 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

Former pastor returns for concert at Grand Island Church

The Rev. Scott Taylor, who served First Christian Church from 2007 to 2015, will return to Grand Island next week for a holiday house concert.

Show time is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the church, 2400 W. 14th St. There is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are always appreciated.

He will be joined at the Dec. 11 concert by longtime friends and fellow performers Doris Winkler and Paul Wold, who often joined him during his previous Grand Island performances. The concert will include classic cowboy songs, Christmas tunes and favorite hymns, along with some of Taylor’s original songs.

A singer and songwriter, Taylor performed at numerous similar events during his time in Grand Island. Taylor’s songwriting has received awards from the Walnut Valley Festival and tracks from his CDs have been used for the TV show on RFD-TV, “Best of America By Horseback.”