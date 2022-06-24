Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran Fourth of July fundraiser set for July 3

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer in Grand Island, will host a Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser along with fireworks from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes and drinks will be available for a freewill offering. Meals will be served inside, along with tables outside in the parking lot. Take-out orders will also be available.

Funds raised will be used to continue the church’s outreach missions.

For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.

Merrick County food bank Saturday in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — A Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by the Central City United Methodist Church is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the east parking lot at Central City High School, 1510 28th St.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

Note: There will be no food bank in July, as the regularly scheduled date conflicts with the Fourth of July and Lone Tree Days.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

