 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Aug. 19

  • 0

Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Aug. 19

Calvary Lutheran Church at 13th and Custer streets will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

Blood units are always in demand. One donation can save three lives. The process of donating takes less than one hour of time.

To make an appointment, go online at redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why you keep waking up tired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts