Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Aug. 19

Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Aug. 19
Calvary Lutheran Church at 13th and Custer streets will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Blood units are always in demand. One donation can save three lives. The process of donating takes less than one hour of time.
To make an appointment, go online at redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.
