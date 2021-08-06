Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed Aug. 15

Calvary Lutheran Church will serve a pancake feed Aug. 15 at the church at 1304 N. Custer.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and drinks will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Freewill donations will be collected to help Calvary with its mission in Grand Island.

Take-out will be available or you may eat in the Fellowship Hall. The church encourages face masks and will have socially-distanced seating.

Trinity United Methodist Church to host service at Railside Plaza

Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host Praise on the Plaza! worship Aug. 15 at Railside Plaza, 300 N. Wheeler.

The outdoors service begins at 9 a.m. and will include Communion. The Rev. Kelly Karges will lead a drumming circle at 8:30.

Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs. The church will only have enough chairs for the drumming circle.

Cookies and bottles of water will be available for fellowship prior to the service.

This service will not be livestreamed on Facebook.

Mobile food pantry Aug. 14 at College Park