Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed Aug. 15

Calvary Lutheran Church will serve a pancake feed Aug. 15 at the church at 1304 N. Custer.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and drinks will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Freewill donations will be collected to help Calvary with its mission in Grand Island.
Take-out will be available or you may eat in the Fellowship Hall. The church encourages face masks and will have socially-distanced seating.
Trinity United Methodist Church to host service at Railside Plaza
Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host Praise on the Plaza! worship Aug. 15 at Railside Plaza, 300 N. Wheeler.
The outdoors service begins at 9 a.m. and will include Communion. The Rev. Kelly Karges will lead a drumming circle at 8:30.
Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs. The church will only have enough chairs for the drumming circle.
Cookies and bottles of water will be available for fellowship prior to the service.
This service will not be livestreamed on Facebook.
Mobile food pantry Aug. 14 at College Park
This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Aug. 14 at College Park.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address is 3180 Highway 34.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank.
When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required.
There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry previously held at the Grand Island Utilities building.