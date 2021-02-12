Church notes: Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed fundraiser

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be used to assist Calvary with its ministry mission in Grand Island.

Take-out will be available, or you may stay and eat at socially-distanced tables. Raffle items for an April drawing will be displayed. Prizes include a large flat screen TV and a laptop computer. A third prize will be a surprise.

The church is located at 1304 N. Custer. For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.

Boy Scouts plan pancake feed at First Faith United Methodist Church

First Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed by Boy Scouts of America Troops 114B and 114G next Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the pancake feed will be a drive-thru operation in the church’s parking lot from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A $5 to-go box will include four pancakes, three sausages, butter and syrup.