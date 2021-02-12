Church notes: Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed fundraiser

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be used to assist Calvary with its ministry mission in Grand Island.
Take-out will be available, or you may stay and eat at socially-distanced tables. Raffle items for an April drawing will be displayed. Prizes include a large flat screen TV and a laptop computer. A third prize will be a surprise.
The church is located at 1304 N. Custer. For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.
Boy Scouts plan pancake feed at First Faith United Methodist Church
First Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed by Boy Scouts of America Troops 114B and 114G next Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the pancake feed will be a drive-thru operation in the church’s parking lot from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A $5 to-go box will include four pancakes, three sausages, butter and syrup.
The church is located at 4190 W. Capital Ave. Tickets can be purchased through the scouts or you can pay at the drive-thru. All proceeds will directly benefit the scouts in the two troops.
Mobile food pantry set for Saturday is canceled
This Saturday’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island sponsored by the Trinity United Methodist Church Loaves & Fishes ministry has been canceled due to the weather forecast of snow and extreme cold.
Anyone in need of food should contact Nebraska 211, Hope Harbor, the Salvation Army or the Heartland United Way. Help is available.
The March Loaves & Fishes food distribution is set for March 13 at College Park in Grand Island.