Church notes: Calvary Lutheran plans spaghetti feed

The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, 1304 N. Custer. Funds raised will be used to continue the church’s outreach mission.

The menu will include spaghetti, green salad, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals will be available for take out, or diners may sit at socially-distanced tables in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $8 for adults, and $4 for kids 8 and younger.