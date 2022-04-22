Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran’s annual Spring Fling set for April 30

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer, will host its annual Spring Fling sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30. The kitchen will also be serving food during this time.

Bake sale, rummage sale and silent auction items will be available, along with Rada Cutlery and the “world’s best dishcloths.”

Tickets will be available for raffle items including a 40-inch TV, laptop computer and $50 gas card.

For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.

Annual Phillips Cemetery dinner set for Sunday

PHILLIPS — The annual Phillips Cemetery dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the new Memorial Hall, 501 Third St. in Phillips.

The meal includes roast beef, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pie and a beverage.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children 8 and younger. If unable to attend, donations can be sent to: Phillips Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 188, Phillips, NE 68865. Proceeds will be used for improvements at the cemetery, including new trees and security camera.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.