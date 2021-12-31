Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran seeks entries for chili cook-off

Destiny Church GriefShare seminar set for Jan. 9

Destiny Church will offer “Loss of a Spouse,” a GriefShare seminar, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the church, 4306 W. Highway 30.

GriefShare is a grief recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one.

For more information, contact Jim Hammond at 308-370-1532.

Grand Island mobile food pantry Jan. 8

The next drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is planned for Saturday, Jan. 8, at Fonner Park.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sheep barn; enter the grounds from South Locust Street.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.