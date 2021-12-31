Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran seeks entries for chili cook-off

Calvary Lutheran Church will host a chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 22, and it’s looking for your favorite recipes!
Chili will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, 1304 N. Custer. There is no charge to enter, but freewill offerings are requested for sampling soups and desserts. All proceeds will benefit church activities.
Winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. and cash prizes awarded for best chili, best “not” chili, and desserts.
The contest is open to anyone who wants to enter; contact Sue Hieb at 308-379-4437 or the church office at 308-382-5446.
New grief share program starts Jan. 6
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a new 13-week Grief Share program starting Thursday, Jan. 6.
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in the basement fellowship hall, 212 W. 12th St.
Grief Share offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. The group is led by parish nurse Tabby Harders.
Register online at griefshare.org (under “find a group”), by calling the church at 308-382-0753 or emailing emccarty1955@gmail.com or tabby@tlcgi.org
Destiny Church GriefShare seminar set for Jan. 9
Destiny Church will offer “Loss of a Spouse,” a GriefShare seminar, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the church, 4306 W. Highway 30.
GriefShare is a grief recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one.
For more information, contact Jim Hammond at 308-370-1532.
Grand Island mobile food pantry Jan. 8
The next drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is planned for Saturday, Jan. 8, at Fonner Park.
Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sheep barn; enter the grounds from South Locust Street.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
Central City mobile food pantry moved to Jan. 8
CENTRAL CITY — The January Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church is planned for Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.
Food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1780 Fairgrounds Road.
Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.
Note: This food pantry, normally set for the first Saturday was moved back a week due to the New Year’s holiday.
For more information, call 308-946-2853.
To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Wednesday.