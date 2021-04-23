Church Notes: Calvary Lutheran Spring Fling set for Saturday

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will be hosting its annual Spring Fling on Saturday.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 1304 N. Custer. It will include a bake sale, rummage sale and silent auction items. There will also be Rada Cutlery and the “world’s best dishcloths” for sale.

Tickets will be available for raffle items, including a 40-inch TV, laptop computer and $50 gas card.

The kitchen will also be open to serve rolls and coffee, as well as lunch. There will be socially-distanced tables in the Fellowship Hall or meals-to-go will be available. The church asks that masks be worn when entering the building.

For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.

Merrick County food bank set for May 1

CENTRAL CITY — The next Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church is planned for May 1 east of the Central City High School in Central City.

The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone. The address is 1510 28th St.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.