Church Notes: Central City United Methodist Church plans Good Friday, sunrise services

CENTRAL CITY — The United Methodist Church, 260118th Ave. in Central City, will hist a Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. April 15.

A sunrise service is also scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday on the east side of the church near the crosses.

Those attending are asked to please bring a lawn chair and blanket, with a suggestion to dress warm.

Restoration Worship Center hosting Passover supper

Restoration Worship Center, 811 W. 10th St., will host an informal Passover supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16. All are invited to attend, but please call 308-379-1450 if you plan to be there.

Resurrection service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Plan to come early for coffee and fellowship.

