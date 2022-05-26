Church Notes: First Presbyterian fundraiser set for June 3-4

The First Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale to benefit the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Fund for the Ukraine.

The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the church, 2103 W. Anna St.

Merrick County to host two food banks in June

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be offered twice in June. The food banks will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays June 4 and June 25, in the east parking lot Central City High School, 1510 28th St. (Note location change from the past few months.)

There will be no food bank in July, as the regular date would fall on the Fourth of July weekend.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.