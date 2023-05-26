Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alda church hosting community dinner May 28ALDA — The United Methodist Church, 202 Pine St. in Alda, will host a community dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

All are welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor.

For more information, call the church office at 308-381-7008 or Jackie Riley at 308-392-7498.

First Christian fundraiser set for June 1-3 First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th, will be hosting a rummage sale June 1-3.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Items available include clothes, decor, furniture, kitchen items, books, clothes sizes XL — 4 XL and toys.

Proceeds will be used for a church project.

St. Leo’s golf scramble June 4As part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, St. Leo’s Catholic Church will host a golf scramble Sunday, June 4, at Indianhead Golf Course.

Check-in begins at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The cost is $400 for a four-person team. That fee includes golf, a cart, prizes, dinner and two drink tickets per player.

Sponsoring a hole costs $150. For a four-person team that sponsors a hole, the total cost is $500.

Mulligans may be purchased at registration.

For registration and additional information, call the church at 308-382-4753.

Peace Lutheran outdoor concert planned on June 8Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 North Road, will be hosting an outdoor concert open to the public on Thursday, June 8, during the week of VBS.

At 5 p.m. “Pig-in-a-Bag” food truck will be on-site in the church’s parking lot for those who’d like to purchase a meal. Also “The Snow” snow cone truck will provide free snow cones.

The music starts at 6 p.m. Jennie Williamson, who leads worship time for VBS, will be featured. Jennie and the God Squad will perform until 8 p.m.