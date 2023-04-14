Life’s Arena Cowboy Church schedules April 23 event

Destiny Church of Grand Island will be sponsoring a Life’s Arena Cowboy Church event on Sunday, April 23, at Stolley Park.

Featured activities include Joan Wells, world champion trick roper teaching trick roping lessons, Curt Pfeil Band presenting a Christian country concert, and Anna’s Trolley will be available selling premium ice-cream.

To add to the fun, a scavenger hunt, games and relay races are also scheduled. Hotdogs and chips will be provided by Destiny Church.

Bring a lawn chair and the whole family can enjoy this free family-fun event.

Activities are scheduled from 3 p.m. until dark on/near the large parking lot (by the horseshoe games and pickleball courts) at Stolley Park, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road.

For more information, visit https://ihaveadestiny.com/life-s-arena-cowboy-church

Aurora UMC serves community dinner April 23

AURORA — Help the Aurora United Methodist Church serve its neighbors both near and far by joining in a community-wide southern dinner and fish fry on Sunday, April 23.

The meal will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, 1104 A. St. in Aurora.

Menu items include jambalaya, fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice, sweet potato pie, corn bread, barbequed ribs, fried fish and much more.

A freewill offering will go to support its missions including the Kyle Ediger Memorial Scholarship and International Medical Relief Fund that serves across the globe in places like war-ravaged Ukraine, earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.