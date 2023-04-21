Cathedral Ladies salad supper set for April 27

St. Mary’s Cathedral Ladies will be hosting its annual Spring Fling salad supper Thursday, April 27, at Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the salad supper beginning at 6 p.m.

The cost is $10 per lady, 12 years and older, payable at the door. Reservations are requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

The theme is “Quilts & Quinceañeras.” The program will include Nubia Rodriguez singing Spanish songs; a presentation on the quinceañera traditions; Brenda Castellanos introducing her store, Colores de Mi Tierra; and Lynette Koelzer displaying her quilts with “Colorful Creations with a Needle.”

For reservations or any lady who wishes to decorate or sponsor a table, please RSVP to Esther Gomez at 308-383-7798 (Spanish), Marie Schuster at 308-379-9238 or Ellie Cornelius at 308-384-6376.

Calvary Lutheran hosting fundraiser April 29

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer, will host its annual Spring Fling sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Stop in and stroll through the bake sale, rummage sale and silent auction items. Also, Rada Cutlery and the “world’s best dishcloths” will be for sale.

Tickets will be available for raffle items including: 40” TV, laptop computer and two $50 gas cards. The kitchen will serve food during the entire time of the event.

For more information, feel free to contact the church office at 308-382-5446.

Grace Baptist hosts hymn sing on April 30

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul welcomes everyone to come and enjoy an old-gospel-hour hymn sing.

The informal event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the church located at 123 Ninth Street. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing.

For more information, contact Dennis at 702-469-0788 or check the website www.stpaulgrace.org