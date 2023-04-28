Diocese announces Pro-Life Contest winners

The Diocese of Grand Island has announced the 2023 Pro-Life Youth Contest winners.

Pro-life Youth Art Contest winners from the Grand Island area include:

First: Jared Mack, sixth grade, Grand Island Central Catholic

Second: Ruby Bernt, third grade, Spring Creek Homeschool, St. Paul; Anyelin Nunez, fourth grade, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island; Abby Rempe, sixth grade, GICC.

Third: Gracie Matal, Kindergarten, St. Mary’s Cathedral; Rowan Friesell, first grade, Prince of Peace, Kearney; Valeria Perez-Veliz, second grade, St. Mary’s Cathedral; Addie Bernt, fourth grade, Spring Creek Homeschool.

Pro-life Youth Essay Contest winners from the area are:

First: Megan Burris, seventh grade; Briana Ezewudo, eighth grade; Catalina Chavez, ninth grade; Spencer Wiens, tenth grade; Reese Reilly, eleventh grade, all attend GICC.

Second: Nicole McCaslin, eighth grade, St. Joseph, Broken Bow; Jacie Palik, ninth grade, GICC.

Third: Adrianna Reinders, seventh grade, and Cutter Obermiller-Snyder, ninth grade, both attend GICC.

Winners receive certificates, award money and recognition in newspapers and on the Diocesan Pro-Life Page: https://www.gidiocese.org/pro-life.

First-place winners from each grade were forwarded on to be entered into the state contests.

Merrick County food bank May 6 at airport

CENTRAL CITY — The May Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road (note location change).

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.