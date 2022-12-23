Church Notes for Dec. 23

Community Christmas Dinner planned at St. Pauls Lutheran

The 25th annual Community Christmas Dinner is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.

Approximately 1,000 meals are served at the annual event. The meal is a traditional Christmas dinner including turkey, ham, potatoes, dressing, corn and desserts such as pumpkin pie.

Church volunteers will prepare lunches to be delivered Dec. 25 to people in the Grand Generation Center’s Meals on Wheels program. Meals will also be delivered to essential personnel such as law enforcement officers and fire department staff and to Hope Harbor.

“We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” said event chairman Ed Meedel.

Christmas Eve dinner at St. Mary’s

The Knights of Columbus will serve their 36th annual Christmas Eve dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

The public is invited to the meal, which is served free of charge.

The menu will include turkey, dressing, yams, corn, salad, pie, milk and coffee.

Holy Innocents Mass of Healing at Cathedral on Dec. 28

On Dec. 28, Catholics celebrate the Feast of the Holy Innocents, Martyrs, in remembrance of the children slaughtered by King Herod in his quest to kill the newborn Jesus. A bilingual Mass for Holy Innocents will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The celebrant for the Mass will be the Most Rev. James R. Golka, Bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

The Holy Innocents are the young male children from Bethlehem and its vicinity at the time of the birth of Jesus who were put to death by King Herod. Herod ordered their death after the Magi who came from the East to pay homage to the child Jesus left without giving Herod news about “the newborn king of the Jews”. This slaughter is recounted in the second chapter of Matthew’s Gospel. The feast has been celebrated in the West since the fifth century. The Holy Innocents are the patrons of children, babies and foundlings.

Many families struggle with miscarriage, still birth, infant death or even abortion. This Mass of healing and hope is to pray with families to celebrate the brief lives of these children, and to seek God’s mercy and hope in our suffering. All are invited to attend this Mass, especially those families who have suffered the loss of a baby. If you would like your baby or loved one remembered during the Mass, please call the Cathedral office at 308-384-2523.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s Facebook and You Tube sites. For more information, contact the Pro-Life Office, Diocese of Grand Island at 308-382-6565 or https://gidiocese.org/pro-life.

Shoot4Life makes donation to pro-life causes

Representatives of Shoot4Life presented the Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, with a check for $2,500 on Dec. 16.

The money was raised at the 11th annual sporting clays charity event for Nebraska pro-life causes on Sept. 17. Nearly 100 participants and 25 volunteers gathered for the tournament at Heartland Public Shooting Park.

Making the presentation were Bob Nordhues, Francis Sindelar, Jim Kurtenbach and Dennis Beran.