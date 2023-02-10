Mardi Gras celebration set for Feb. 17

The Assembly of God Church and First Christian Church are sponsoring a Mardi Gras celebration on Friday, Feb. 17.

Available items include four pupusas for $10, two pupusas for $5, bread pudding for $5 and pop or water for $1.

Participants need to place their pre-orders by no later that 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, by calling call 308-382-6738 or Español at 402-657-3741.

Orders can then be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St.

There may be limited items available for those who have not pre-ordered.

Wood River/Shelton KC’s schedule Feb. 18 fundraiser

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River/Shelton Knights of Columbus will host a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Marian Hall at 408 11th St. in Wood River.

The menu includes bratwurst, hot dogs, pork and beans, along with freshly cooked french fries and coffee and water. Beer will also be available at a cash bar.

A freewill donation is requested. The option to eat in or take out will be available.

All proceeds are being donated to the Collage Centers in Kearney and Grand Island. These clinics provide support and assistance to single women throughout their pregnancy as well as assistance after pregnancy.

Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Feb. 17Calvary Lutheran Church at 13th and Custer will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

You can make an appointment by going online at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code Calvary Lutheran) or contact Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.

Meet the need this winter — donate blood.

St. Michael’s Lenten fish fries begin Feb. 17

CENTRAL CITY — The Central City Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten fish fries beginning Feb. 17 and will continue every Friday through March 31.

Meals will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 2004 24th St. The all-you-can-eat dinners will include fried or baked fish, coleslaw, potatoes, dessert and a drink.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free.

For the carry-out option, call 308-946-2214, and use the drive-through on the south side of parish hall.

Everyone is welcome.