Chapman UM soup supper set for SundayCHAPMAN — The Chapman United Methodist Church, 301 Ninth St., will host a soup supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

The menu includes ham and bean, chili and chicken noodle soups, homemade pie and a drink.

The cost is $8 and for children ages 10 and under the cost is $4.

Proceeds will be used for mission projects.

St. Mary’s hosting Lenten Brown

Bag TalksSt. Mary’s Cathedral will host Lenten Brown Bag Talks on five Wednesdays during Lent from noon until 1 p.m. at Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Talks will start at 12:10 p.m. and end at approximately 12:50 p.m. Guests are invited to bring sack lunches. Coffee and water will be provided.

There is no cost for the talks; however, a freewill offering will be accepted.

The schedule includes:

March 1: Father Don Buhrman, “Prayer”

March 8: Father Joseph Broudou, “Recognizing and Using Our Gifts”

March 15: Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, “Purgatory”

March 22: Mike Kube, Diocesan Pro Life director, and Paige Brown, with Nebraska Catholic Conference, “Called to Be an Advocate”

March 29: Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger, “Parables: A Way of Teaching”

Blessed Sacrament KC’s pancake feed

set for SundayA Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast is scheduled from 9 to noon Sunday, Feb. 19, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 518 W. State St.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy and scrambled eggs.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-10; free for children 4 and under.

Proceeds will be used for the BSC Preschool and Grand Island Central Catholic elementary school capital campaign.

First Christian Church taking soup, cinnamon roll ordersFirst Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St., is offering its annual Soup to Go fundraiser.

Available items include frozen homemade chicken noodle soup and chili for $8 per quart or $20 for three quarts. Also, fresh cinnamon rolls are available for $7 for a pan of six.

Pre-order all items by Feb. 21, by calling call 308-382-6738 or 308-379-1490 or leave your name, number and order at firsthchristian_gi@yahoo.com

Orders can then be picked up at the church (enter on the west side) between 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

There may be limited items available for those who have not pre-ordered.