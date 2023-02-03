





Aebleskiver feed set for Sunday

MARQUETTE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2174 N. T Road in Marquette, is hosting an Aebleskiver feed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

The freewill donation meal includes sausage, bacon, fruit cup, drink and Aebleskivers (puffy Danish pancake balls that can be served with a variety of toppings).

The event includes a raffle that will benefit the food pantry and confirmation students’ camp fees. Winners need not be present.

A performance by the Central City Music Department is also scheduled at 6 p.m.

Merrick County food bank Feb. 4 at airport

CENTRAL CITY — The February Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road (note location change).

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

Calvary Lutheran pancake feed Feb. 11

Treat your family to a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a drink.

Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at socially-distanced tables. Take-out will also be also available.

Freewill donations will be used to assist Calvary with their ministry mission in Grand Island.

For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.

Resurrection’s soup and pie lunch set for Feb. 11Resurrection Catholic Church, 4110 Cannon Road, will host its annual soup and pie lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

A variety of soups and pies will be available as well as a bake sale and basket raffle.

The cost is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free.

Soup-to-go will be available by the quart for $8.

For more information, check online at www.giresurrection.com

Cathedral Ladies hosting lasagna dinner Feb. 11

St. Mary’s Cathedral Ladies will host a lasagna dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

The menu includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drinks.

A freewill offering is requested.

The meal is also scheduled in conjunction with the World Marriage Day Mass, celebrated at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral.

Mobile food pantry set for Feb. 11 at College ParkThis month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Feb.. 11, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter from South Locust Street. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.