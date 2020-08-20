Church notes for Friday, Aug. 1

New pastor serving Beacon of Hope
Pastor Terry Boshart is the new pastor at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 2525 W. State St, in Grand Island.
Boshart served as associate pastor of First Baptist Church in Cairo from 2002 to 2010, then farmed until beginning work at Beacon of Hope in April.
He graduated from Liberty University in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree in religion.
Boshart and his wife, Trena, have two grown children, Samuel of Severance, Colo., and Lucas of Helena Mont. Trena is the reading teacher and librarian at the elementary school in Wood River.
Services are at 11 a.m. on Sundays. A new schedule for other activities will be announced soon.
Calvary Lutheran plans rummage/bake sale
Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer, in Grand Island will have its Fall Haul rummage/bake sale Aug. 29 at the church.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a bake sale, rummage sale and silent auction. There will also be Rada cutlery and “the world’s best dish cloths.” The kitchen will be open to serve lunch.
Tickets will be sold for raffle items, including a 40-inch television, a dorm refrigerator and a gas card.