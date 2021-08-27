Church Notes for Friday, Aug. 27

Hymn sing Sunday at St. Paul church

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will conduct an Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing Sunday.

The informal event will begin at 4 p.m. at the church at Ninth and Baxter streets. It will include lots of singing, followed by refreshments and a sweet treat.

For more information, check the church’s website at www.stpaulgrace.org or contact Dennis at 702-469-0788.

Catholic Mass planned at State Fair

Catholic Mass Celebration will be conducted Sunday and again on Sept. 5 at the Nebraska State Fair. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. each day near the 4-H and FFA Exhibition Building

The collection this year will go to Holy Rosary Church Community Food Pantry.