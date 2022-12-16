Church notes for Friday, Dec. 16

First Christian hosting Christmas Eve candlelight service

First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St., will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Cookies and wassail, a hot beverage made from mulled cider, ale or wine and spices, will be served.

St. Mark’s hosting Trinity Cathedral’s Choir from Omaha

HASTINGS — St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral announces Trinity Cathedral’s Choir from Omaha will visit St. Mark’s to present an evening of lessons and carols at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Mark your calendars and be sure to attend this special event.