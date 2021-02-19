Church Notes for Friday, Feb. 19

Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed fundraiser
Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be used to assist Calvary with its ministry mission in Grand Island.
Take-out options will be available, or you may stay and eat at socially distanced tables. Raffle items for an April drawing will be displayed. Prizes include a large flat-screen TV and a laptop computer. A third prize will be a surprise.
The church is located at 1304 N. Custer. For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.
St. Mary’s Lenten Talks to begin Wednesday
St. Mary’s Cathedral will host Lenten Talks during the noon hour on five Wednesdays during Lent. Talks will start at 12:10 p.m. and end at approximately 12:50.
There is no cost, but a freewill offering will be accepted. Talks will also be livestreamed via Facebook.
Speakers and topics are: Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, Rekindling Eucharistic Amazement, Feb. 24; the Rev. Jim Golka, How is the Mass a Wedding? March 3; Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger, The Woman at the Well: Another Look, March 10; the Rev. Don Buhrman, Purgatory (No Fooling!), March 17; and the Rev. Joseph Broudou, The Prodigal Son — God Waits for Us, March 24.
Fish fries in Central City begin today
CENTRAL CITY — The Central City Knights of Columbus are resuming their annual Lenten fish fries for 2021. They will begin this week and will continue every Friday through March 26.
Meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 2004 24th St. The menu will include fried or baked fish, coleslaw, potatoes and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 11 and younger. Eat-in, drive-thru and carry-out options will be available.
Social distancing will be observed.