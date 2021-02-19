Church Notes for Friday, Feb. 19

Calvary Lutheran plans pancake feed fundraiser

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a pancake feed fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be used to assist Calvary with its ministry mission in Grand Island.

Take-out options will be available, or you may stay and eat at socially distanced tables. Raffle items for an April drawing will be displayed. Prizes include a large flat-screen TV and a laptop computer. A third prize will be a surprise.

The church is located at 1304 N. Custer. For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.

St. Mary’s Lenten Talks to begin Wednesday

St. Mary’s Cathedral will host Lenten Talks during the noon hour on five Wednesdays during Lent. Talks will start at 12:10 p.m. and end at approximately 12:50.

There is no cost, but a freewill offering will be accepted. Talks will also be livestreamed via Facebook.