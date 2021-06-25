Church Notes for Friday, June 25

Lawn Chair Theat-AH in St. Paul

Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will show a free outdoor movie through its Lawn Chair Theat-AH series Friday, June 25.

People can come as early as 9 p.m. The movie will begin close to dusk on the church’s east lawn. The church is located at 123 Ninth St.

The film will be “Soul Surfer.” The family movie tells the story of a teen surfer who loses her arm in a shark attack and courageously overcomes all odds through determination and faith. It’s based on a true story.

Families are asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on while watching the movie. Popcorn and other concessions will be available, all at no charge.

Calvary Lutheran plans Fourth of July barbecue

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Fourth of July Barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4. at 1304 N. Custer.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, desserts and drinks will be served outside in the parking lot, and take-out orders will also be available.

Freewill offerings will be accepted. Funds raised will be used to continue the church’s outreach missions.