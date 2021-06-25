Church Notes for Friday, June 25

Lawn Chair Theat-AH in St. Paul
Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will show a free outdoor movie through its Lawn Chair Theat-AH series Friday, June 25.
People can come as early as 9 p.m. The movie will begin close to dusk on the church’s east lawn. The church is located at 123 Ninth St.
The film will be “Soul Surfer.” The family movie tells the story of a teen surfer who loses her arm in a shark attack and courageously overcomes all odds through determination and faith. It’s based on a true story.
Families are asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on while watching the movie. Popcorn and other concessions will be available, all at no charge.
Calvary Lutheran plans Fourth of July barbecue
Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host a Fourth of July Barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4. at 1304 N. Custer.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, desserts and drinks will be served outside in the parking lot, and take-out orders will also be available.
Freewill offerings will be accepted. Funds raised will be used to continue the church’s outreach missions.
For more information, contact the church office at 308-382-5446.
Cairo church to celebrate 100th anniversary
CAIRO — Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo will be celebrating its 100th anniversary during a two-day event on July 10-11.
July 10 activities will include an all-church play, “Here I Am,” at 6 p.m. A barbecue sponsored by the church youth group will follow the play, along with a display of fireworks at dusk.
On July 11, worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m., with guest speaker Tim Hetzner of the Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog Ministry. A catered dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker following the dinner will be Gary Thies of the LCMS Mission Central, Iowa/Nebraska District. The day will conclude with the opening of a cornerstone time capsule that was moved from the church’s first building to the existing building in 1962, followed by cake and coffee.
The church requests RSVPs by email to christcairo@gmail.com for barbecue and dinner counts.
Merrick County food bank date, location changed
CENTRAL CITY — The date and location have been changed for the July Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church.
The food distribution will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. July 10 at the Heartland E-Free Church parking lot at 3208 17th Ave. in Central City.