Church notes for Friday, May 21

GI Free Church is planning vacation Bible school June 14-18.

“Camp VBS 2021: The Story” is for kids who have just completed kindergarten through fifth grade. They will learn the story about how everything came to be and “embark on a journey starting with creation and beauty, move through sadness and pain, and end with rescue, promise and hope.”

When registering for Camp VBS 2021, kids will be able to select an activity group to be a part of throughout the week.

“Rocky Railway VBS” is for kids who are 3 years old through those who will be going into kindergarten in the fall. They will climb aboard for mountains of fun on a “faith-filled adventure where they will discover trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.” All must be potty-trained.

VBS participants will reach out to those in need through supporting Collage, an organization that offers free medical services to people who need them. All offerings brought will be given toward this special project.

VBS is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Register for free at gifree.org. While supplies last, optional t-shirts can be purchased for $10 each.