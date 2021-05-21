Church notes for Friday, May 21

St. Paul church to show film outside tonight
ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will host Lawn Chair Theat-AH Friday on the church’s east lawn.
The PG-rated family film “Inside Out” will be featured. It tells the story of Riley and her family who move to San Francisco. Watch as she is guided by her emotions, joy, fear, anger, disgust and sadness. The movie will begin at about 8:30 p.m., but people are welcome to come as early as 8.
Light concessions will be available. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
No child care will be provided.
The church is located at Ninth and Baxter Street in St. Paul. For more information, call Shannon at 308-530-8944.
Hymn sing returns to St. Paul on May 30
ST. PAUL — The Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing is returning May 30 at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul.
The informal afternoon of singing well-known old hymns will begin at 4 p.m. at the church at Ninth and Baxter Streets.
For more information, check the church’s website at www.stpaulgrace.org or call Dennis at 702-469-0788.
Vacation Bible School registration underway at GI Free
GI Free Church is planning vacation Bible school June 14-18.
“Camp VBS 2021: The Story” is for kids who have just completed kindergarten through fifth grade. They will learn the story about how everything came to be and “embark on a journey starting with creation and beauty, move through sadness and pain, and end with rescue, promise and hope.”
When registering for Camp VBS 2021, kids will be able to select an activity group to be a part of throughout the week.
“Rocky Railway VBS” is for kids who are 3 years old through those who will be going into kindergarten in the fall. They will climb aboard for mountains of fun on a “faith-filled adventure where they will discover trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs.” All must be potty-trained.
VBS participants will reach out to those in need through supporting Collage, an organization that offers free medical services to people who need them. All offerings brought will be given toward this special project.
VBS is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Register for free at gifree.org. While supplies last, optional t-shirts can be purchased for $10 each.