Church notes for Friday, Nov. 20

Pre-holiday Giveaway today at First Christian Church

First Christian Church in Grand Island will have a Pre-holiday Giveaway Friday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 2400 W. 14th St.

There will be lots of items for everyone and everything is free. Bring sacks or boxes.

Masks are required.

Trinity UMC stops in-person worship

Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St., in Grand Island has stopped in-person worship, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Beginning this Sunday, the 10 a.m. worship will only be livestreamed on Trinity’s Facebook page. The sermon will also be available later each week as a YouTube video on the church’s webpage: www.trinityumcgi.org.

Geurink is new pastor at First Presbyterian

The Rev. Kevin Geurink is the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. He began work here in August.