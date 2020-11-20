Church notes for Friday, Nov. 20

Pre-holiday Giveaway today at First Christian Church
First Christian Church in Grand Island will have a Pre-holiday Giveaway Friday.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 2400 W. 14th St.
There will be lots of items for everyone and everything is free. Bring sacks or boxes.
Masks are required.
Trinity UMC stops in-person worship
Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St., in Grand Island has stopped in-person worship, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Beginning this Sunday, the 10 a.m. worship will only be livestreamed on Trinity’s Facebook page. The sermon will also be available later each week as a YouTube video on the church’s webpage: www.trinityumcgi.org.
Geurink is new pastor at First Presbyterian
The Rev. Kevin Geurink is the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. He began work here in August.
A Wisconsin native, Geurink, 32, is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in St. Paul, Minn.
He served as a pastoral resident at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, N.C., from 2015 to 2017. He then was pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Logan, W.Va., from July 2017 until he moved to Grand Island.
Geurink’s wife, Sara, is an English language learner math teacher at Grand Island Senior High. They have 4-year-old twin daughters, Scarlet and Lacey.
