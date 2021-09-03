Church Notes for Friday, Sept. 3

Lutheran Laymen’s League plans service at State Fair

The Nebraska District Lutheran Laymen’s League will sponsor a worship service Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

The 9 a.m. service will be at the Family Fun Zone stage, located on the north end of the fairgrounds, just south of the 4-H/FFA Building.

The Rev. Jacob Bobby from First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, pastoral adviser of the Nebraska District LLL, will be the speaker. Special music will be provided by Shawn Pfanstiel and the choir from Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

The offering will go toward the Nebraska District LLL Special Projects.

Trinity United Methodist Church returning to two Sunday services

Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St. in Grand Island. is returning to two services on Sunday morning starting on Sept. 12.

This special Sunday, which marks the beginning of a new normal, is called Homecoming Sunday. Starting that day, Sunday mornings will include a 9 a.m. traditional worship; a 10 a.m. Growing In Faith Together (GIFT) fellowship hour; and an 11 a.m. contemporary worship.

Also, on Homecoming Sunday, third-grade students will receive Bibles from their Bible Buddies at the service of their choice. During GIFT in the 10 a.m. hour, to celebrate this important kickoff, the church will be serving food and have an activity for all ages.