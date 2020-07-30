Blood drive Aug. 7 at Calvary Lutheran
Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island will host an American Red Cross blood drive Aug. 7.
Blood donations will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, 13th and Custer streets. Donors will be asked to wear masks. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one.
Due to the pandemic, the Red Cross needs blood donors.
Make an appointment by going online at redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.
Ice cream social to raise funds for United Way, Bryan Dulitz
HASTINGS — First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings will donate funds raised at its 69th annual Ice Cream Social and car/motorcycle show to Bryan Dulitz of Hastings and the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 relief fund.
The event is planned for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the church parking lot, 501 N. Burlington Ave.
On Jan. 20, Dulitz suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, causing him to be life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for emergency medical treatment. He spent a week there before returning to Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings. He spent a month receiving physical, occupational, and speech therapy in hopes of being able to return home and begin outpatient therapy.
Dulitz is still unable to work and his family has accrued many additional medical expenses as well as their monthly bills.
United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund supports communities by helping local United Ways respond, and by ensuring people get accurate information. 211, the go-to information resource in the U.S., is fielding 200% to 400% more calls than normal, mostly for food, financial assistance and housing. At the same time, community services are strained and unable to meet demand.
All donations will be split between the Dulitz family and the United Way unless a donor specifies a particular honoree. Matching funds of $1,000 leach will be provided through Thrivent Choice Dollars.
