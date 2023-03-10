First Christian’s craft, vendor show begins today

First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St., will host a craft and vendor show from noon to 5 p.m. today (Friday, March 10) and continuing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lunch will also be served. The meal of chili or chicken noodle soups and a cinnamon roll costs $7.50. Bottled water or a can of pop can be obtained for $1 each.

Aurora KC’s spaghetti feed set for Sunday

AURORA — The Knights of Columbus will host their annual spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 1420 Ninth St. in Aurora. Proceeds will benefit its college scholarship fund.

Dine-in, carry-out or drive through will be offered. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, side salad, garlic bread and ice cream.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids, or $30 for a family pass.

Calvary Lutheran craft fair begins March 17

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N Custer, will host a craft fair from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

A food court will be open both days serving coffee and rolls, as well as lunch. Breakfast will also be available on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

A full house of booths, including crafts, boutique items, jewelry, oils and a wide variety of other vendors will be provided. There will also be tickets available for a raffle consisting of items donated by the vendors. Homemade enchiladas will also be available for purchase.

Blessed Sacrament plans Women’s Spring-a-Ling

Blessed Sacrament Women’s Spring-a-Ling event is set for Tuesday, March 28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a light supper served by Country Catering at 6.

Speaker Dana Jelinek, with Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will present “Visit Nebraska.”

Tickets are $17. They will be sold before and after Mass on March 12 and 19 at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State, or in the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The final day to purchase tickets is Monday, March 20 — no exceptions.