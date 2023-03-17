Our Saviour’s Lutheran hosting St. Pat’s dinner Saturday

DANNEBROG — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the church, 403 S. Mill St. in Dannebrog.

Come and enjoy a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef, cabbage and carrots along with salads and desserts.

A donation of $10 is suggested. The proceeds will go towards the church’s continued ministry and grounds repair.

Peace Lutheran’s Easter Eggstravaganza, March 18

Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road, will hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Join in the fun and games, treats, free food, a special presentation and learn about the Resurrection of Jesus. This event is free and open to all.