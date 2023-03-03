Grace UM pancake feed set for March 12

BOELUS — Grace United Methodist Church in Boelus will host a pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Boelus Civic Center.

The meal includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. Dine in or carry out is available.

A freewill offering will be accepted.

Calvary Lutheran to host chili cook-off on March 12

Calvary Lutheran Church will host a chili cook-off on Sunday, March 12, that is open to the public.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 1304 N. Custer

There is no cost to enter, however a freewill donation is requested for sampling the soups and desserts, and voting for the winners. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. for the following categories: Best Chili, Best “NOT” Chili and Best Dessert. All have cash prizes.

To enter the cook-off, contact Sue Hieb at 308-379-4437 or the church office at 308-382-5446.

Central Conference ELCA Spring Gathering planned in Columbus

COLUMBUS — The 2023 Spring Gathering for the Central Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Nebraska Synodical Women’s Organization, is planned for Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Shell Creek) of Columbus.

The theme for the gathering is “Let Your Light Shine.” Chosen Bible verse is Matthew 5:14, “You’re here to be light, bringing out the God-colors in the world.”

Churches from the following towns will be represented: Albion, Columbus, Creston, Leigh, Madison, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Platte Center, St. Edward, Genoa, McCool Junction, Rising City, Stromsburg, York, Aurora, Central City, Dannebrog, Grand Island, Hampton, Hordville, Marquette, Ord, St. Paul, Polk and Wolbach.

The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. Activities planned for the day are special music from the Columbus Strings Quartet, Bible study, lunch, business meeting with the election of 2024 officers and worship with Holy Communion.

Guest speakers will be Katie Claus and Julie Graham with Operation Education Nairobi, and Katie Loseke with Youth and Families for Christ.

For more information, contact conference coordinator Beth Cumming at 308-226-2506.

Merrick County food bank March 4 at airport

CENTRAL CITY — The March Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road (note location change).

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.