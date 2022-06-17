 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church Notes: GI Free Church to host OK Camp 2022

GI Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St., will host OK Camp 2022, for all “older kids’’ age 60 and older, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

After donuts and coffee, attendees will experience one activity, followed by a bluegrass music concert and mystery camp lunch. Fishing, wreath craft, woodworking, honeybees, quick and easy meals for one or two, crocheting and knitting are the activities offered for the camp.

There is no charge for OK Camp.

For information or to register, call Carolyn Knee at 402-987-8510.

