Church Notes: GI Free vacation Bible school starts Monday

  • Updated
GI Free Church will host vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. starting Monday and running through Friday, June 17.

Children age 3 to kindergarten will attend “Monumental VBS.” Students entering first through sixth grades will select from 11 activities in “Camp VBS 2022: The Rescue.”

Walk-ins are encouraged and may register at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the church, 2609 S. Blaine St.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

