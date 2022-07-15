Church Notes: Grace Baptist hosts Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing on July 31

ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul is welcoming everyone to an Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing.

Everyone can enjoy singing those wonderful old hymns beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the church located at Ninth and Baxter streets.

Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the Hymn Sing.

For more information, check the church’s website at www.stpaulgrace.org or contact Dennis at 702-469-0788.

Beast Feast set for Aug. 13 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Grace Church in St. Paul will host its annual Beast Feast event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the St. Paul Civic Center.

Beast Feast is an outreach event focused on attracting men and boys, age 10 or older, with an interest in outdoor activities and adventure.

The event, set for 6 to 8:30 p.m., will include a meal with New York strip steaks and a variety of side dishes, plus dessert.

Special guest will be Sam Larson, a primitive skills expert and survival instructor. He has appeared in two seasons of the internationally acclaimed survival show “ALONE,” produced by The History Channel

Larson won the competition during season five as the last man standing in “Patagonia.” He will be present during the event and teach a primitive skills training class before hand.

Beast Feast will feature door prize drawings, including a variety of outdoor camping items, with the grand prize being a pellet grill from Green Mountain Grills.

The civic center is located at 423 Howard Ave. in St. Paul. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the church office, from any church deacon and online at www.stpaulgrace.org or by contacting Eric at 402-699-6064 or eric@stpaulgrace.org

