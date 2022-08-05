Church Notes: Kidz Kamp set for Saturday

Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park, will host Kidz Kamp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event is for children entering kindergarten through fifth grades.

Activities include a Bible skit, songs, games, arts and crafts and snow cones. Free backpacks and school supplies will also be available.

For additional information, call 308-382-2613.

Mobile food pantry set for Aug. 13 at College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.