Church Notes: Knights of Columbus pancake feed set for Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake feed set for Sunday

The Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 13, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 518 W. State St.

The meal will include pancakes, drinks, sausage and biscuits with gravy.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children 4 and younger.

GI Free Church to host ‘The Amazing Chemistry Show’

GI Free Church, 2609 S Blaine St., is hosting a night out for all ages beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, when it features “The Amazing Chemistry Show.”

Josh Denhart is presenting the show, an “educationally entertaining stage production using fast-paced and engaging science experiments like explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen and glow-in-the-dark solutions to captivate kids and adults while sharing about the love God has for them.”

All children need to be accompanied by their parents or another responsible adult.

For more information on this free event, see gifree.org or contact the church at 308-382-1898.

Church to host craft fair, flea market

Calvary Lutheran Church will host its annual craft fair and flea market from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The food court will be open both days, serving coffee and rolls, as well as lunch.

Some of the vendors and available items for the fair include: Young Living Essential Oils, Bristol Windows, Color Street, lots of crafts, boutiques, homemade enchiladas and a bake sale.

Calvary Lutheran is located at 1304 N. Custer.

For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.