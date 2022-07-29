Church Notes: Lutheran churches to honor pastor’s 25th anniversary

The congregations of Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Island and Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Dannebrog will host a celebration in honor of the Rev. Sheri Lodel’s 25th anniversary of her ordination.

A joint service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at Our Saviour, 403 S. Mill St. in Dannebrog. Lunch and a reception will follow the service.

Originally from Wisconsin, Lodel graduated from seminary in St. Paul, Minn., with a master’s of divinity degree. She first served Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce, before coming to Grand Island where she started at Calvary as an interim pastor, a role that later became full time. Lodel has been serving Calvary since 2002; the churches joined as a two-point parish in 2015 and Lodel was officially installed as the shared pastor.

For more information, call the Calvary church office at 308-382-5446.

Merrick County food bank Aug. 6 at fairgrounds

CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank, organized by Central City United Methodist Church, is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

Local church plans pancake feed

Calvary Lutheran Church will host a pancake feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1304 N. Custer.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs and a beverage; take-out will be available or seating will be set up in the Fellowship Hall. Freewiill donations will benefit the church’s ministry mission.

For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446.

Calvary Lutheran to host Vacation Bible School

Calvary Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School for children age 5-12 starting Monday, Aug. 8.

With the theme “Legend of the Hidden Temple,” VBS will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each session will start with a meal; activities will follow. Latecomers are welcome!

For more information, contact the church office at 382-5446.