Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Saturday at Fonner Park, by the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address is 700 E. Stolley Park Road.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
Tabitha’s Closet to open next week
Tabitha’s Closet at the Stolley Park Church of Christ will reopen next Thursday.
The free clothing giveaway will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. COVID-19 precautions will be taken and only a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. People also will be required to wear masks and temperature checks will be taken.
The Stolley Park Church of Christ is at 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations also will be accepted at this time.
Nebraskans Embracing Life to have online program Jan. 15
Nebraskans Embracing Life, formerly Nebraskans United for Life, will host the 47th annual Celebration of Life LIFEstreaming event Jan. 15.
The event will be available for online viewing at 7 p.m. through the organization’s website, www.nebraskansembracinglife.org. Keynote speaker will be Archbishop Joseph Naumann.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will receive the Peter Batallion Award for outstanding public pro-life service. Sister Renee Mirkes, OSF, ethics director from the St. Pope Paul VI Institute, will present “The Creighton Model FertilityCare System: Celebrating the Feminine Genius.”
Special guests are to include Mary E. Buckley, author of “I Knew You Before You Were Born: A Pregnancy Memoir,” and her son, Pastor Chris Hruska of Citylight Church. Claire and Denny Hartford of Vital Signs Ministries will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Free advance registration, free will donation, and sponsor information are available at the website.
Drive-thru food bank Jan. 9 in Central City
The Merrick County drive-thru food bank will be Jan. 9 in Central City.
The food, provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., or until the food is gone.
It will be at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road.
For more information, call Tina at Central City United Methodist Church, 308-946-2853.