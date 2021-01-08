Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Saturday at Fonner Park, by the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.

The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address is 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

Tabitha’s Closet to open next week

Tabitha’s Closet at the Stolley Park Church of Christ will reopen next Thursday.