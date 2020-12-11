Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be Saturday at Fonner Park, by the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.
The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address in 700 E. Stolley Park Road.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.
Each vehicle will receive a 28-pound prepackaged box filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items such as peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Fresh produce and other items will also be offered.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
Although organizers appreciate people helping with this event, group sizes are limited. Call the church at 308-382-1952 before deciding to come help.
Epworth Village board developing strategic plan
The Board of Directors of Epworth Village Inc. in York is developing a long-term strategic plan for Epworth Village.
As part of the plan the board is looking at the best use for Epworth Village’s campus property, which is owned by the United Methodist Women National Office. Epworth Village continues with its current programming and services as a mission partner with United Methodist Women.
Epworth Village was founded in 1889 by the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church as an orphanage for children. In the beginning it was called Mother’s Jewels’ Home.
When orphanages were no longer needed the name was changed to Epworth Village. It became a place for troubled youths and for decades it ministered to children and youths through residential treatment-oriented care.
In 2017 there was another change in the ministry as the landscape in caring for at-risk, abused and neglected children changed in Nebraska. Epworth Village adapted to these changes in child welfare practices by discontinuing its group home for minors. It re-focused its resources toward developing its foster care and in-home family services programs as well as starting a child care center with early childhood education, Little Jewels Child Care & Enrichment Center.
Epworth Village’s focus is programming and services that provide long-term impact for the whole family as the best method to address the needs of families, children and youth. The majority of these services are decentralized, with staff serving families in their homes and communities in approximately 24 counties throughout southeast, central and north central areas of Nebraska.
St. Pauls’ Community Christmas Dinner canceled
The 23rd annual Community Christmas Dinner at St. Pauls Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 25, has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
Approximately 1,000 meals are served at the annual event.
“We are very disappointed to cancel the Community Christmas Dinner. A number of factors related to COVID-19 affected the committee’s decision to cancel the event,” said Ed Meedel, event chairman.
For instance, people eat in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The room is not large enough to allow the suggested 6-foot distance between people, he said.
Church volunteers will prepare lunches to be delivered Dec. 25 to people in the Grand Island Generation Center’s Meals on Wheels program. Meals will also be delivered to essential personnel such as law enforcement officers and Fire Department staff. Food will also be delivered to Hope Harbor.
“We are glad that we can provide meals for the Meals on Wheels program, law enforcement officers, Fire Department staff and Hope Harbor,” Meedel said.
The Community Christmas Dinner committee appreciates the community’s support of this ministry during these uncertain times,” Meedel said. “We want to wish everyone a merry Christmas and are looking forward to providing the Community Christmas Dinner in 2021.”
