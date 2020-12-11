Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

The Board of Directors of Epworth Village Inc. in York is developing a long-term strategic plan for Epworth Village.

As part of the plan the board is looking at the best use for Epworth Village’s campus property, which is owned by the United Methodist Women National Office. Epworth Village continues with its current programming and services as a mission partner with United Methodist Women.

Epworth Village was founded in 1889 by the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church as an orphanage for children. In the beginning it was called Mother’s Jewels’ Home.

When orphanages were no longer needed the name was changed to Epworth Village. It became a place for troubled youths and for decades it ministered to children and youths through residential treatment-oriented care.

In 2017 there was another change in the ministry as the landscape in caring for at-risk, abused and neglected children changed in Nebraska. Epworth Village adapted to these changes in child welfare practices by discontinuing its group home for minors. It re-focused its resources toward developing its foster care and in-home family services programs as well as starting a child care center with early childhood education, Little Jewels Child Care & Enrichment Center.