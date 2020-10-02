Church notes: Mobile pantry Saturday in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Central City United Methodist Church will be conducting the Merrick County mobile food pantry Saturday at the Merrick County Fairgrounds in Central City.

Perishable and nonperishable food will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or when the food is gone. The fairgrounds is located at 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

This is a drive-thru food distribution. Drivers should remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will put the food in the back seat or trunk.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

Elba church plans Fall Festival on Sunday

ELBA — The Elba United Methodist Church will host its annual Fall Festival on Sunday at the Elba Community Center.

Barbecued pork, cheesy potatoes, salads and cookies will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill offerings will be collected.

Due to COVID-19, carryout and curbside pickup will be available. Call Pastor Cheryl at 402-364-3514 the day of the event to place your order. All directed health measure guidelines will be followed.

