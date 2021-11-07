Church Notes: Pancake feed Wednesday at First-Faith UMC

The United Methodist Men of First-Faith UMC will serve pancakes and sausages from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.

The cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12, with a maximum cost of $12 per family. Children 4 and younger will eat for free.

For more information, call 308-384-5620.

Cairo church schedules soup and bazaar day

CAIRO — The Cairo United Methodist Church will host it annual soup and bazaar day on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 506 E. Kansas, in Cairo.

Chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, in addition to sandwiches and pie, will be served. Carryout meals will be available. A freewill offering will be collected.

The event will also include baked goods and early attic treasures. Hunters are welcome.