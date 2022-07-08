Church Notes: Paplin Church fundraiser planned for July 17

A Mass celebrating Our Lady of Mount Carmel is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Paplin Church, 2450 17th Ave., located between Farwell and Ashton. A potluck dinner will follow at 11:30 a.m.

A silent auction is also scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a live auction beginning at 1 p.m.

If you would like to donate an item for the silent or live auction, bring it with you that day or contact Rose Kowalski at 308-750-2807, Diane Chelewski at 308-750-0676, or any Friends of Paplin board member.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Proceeds will be used the restore the church.

