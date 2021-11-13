Church Notes: Shelton Catholic church to host Fall Soup Festival on Sunday

SHELTON — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton will host its Fall Soup Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, in Devine Hall, 508 B St.

The menu includes chili, chicken noodle and vegetable soups; grilled cheese sandwiches, carrots and dip, drinks and homemade desserts; freewill offerings will be accepted.

For more information, call he church at 308-647-5123.

First-Faith UMC plans craft fair, bake sale

First-Faith United Methodist Church will host a craft fair and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.

All items are homemade including baked goods and noodles, with samples provided for the salsa and pear butter that will be available. Craft items on hand include fall and Christmas decorations and ornaments, holiday gnomes, scrubbies for cleaning pots and pans, fresh greenery items, quilts, wreaths, pillows and stockings and much more.

For more information, call 308-384-5620.

