Church notes: St. Leo’s craft fair, soup to go will benefit youth mission trip

There are times in life when we wonder if God really cares. If God really cares, why doesn’t He prevent some of the terrible things that happen in the world? Why didn’t God prevent the Holocaust? Why doesn’t God prevent floods and tornadoes and earthquakes? Does God care? The answers might depend on our expectations. If we expect God to be like Superman who would squash the Hitlers of the world, then we’ll be disappointed. If we expect God to wave a magic wand and fix our problems, then we will be let down.