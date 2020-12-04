Church notes: St. Leo’s craft fair, soup to go will benefit youth mission trip

St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine St., will be hosting a craft fair and serving soup to go this weekend.
Hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Social distancing and masks will be practiced. Several home-based vendors and original crafters will be on hand for holiday shopping.
Homemade soup will be available in to-go cups and fresh baked goods will also be available. Free-will donations will help the Young Neighbors In Action mission trip next summer to Detroit, where they will serve side by side for those in need.
Cathedral to host National Night of Prayer for Life
The National Night of Prayer for Life will be observed from 9 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
This will be a bilingual pro-life prayer service consisting of exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 20 decades of the Rosary, prayer to St. Michael, silent prayer and hymns.
It was on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (then celebrated on Dec. 9) that Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas and the unborn, first appeared to St. Juan Diego. The National Night of Prayer for Life bridges these two feasts to honor Our Blessed Mother and to pray for the sanctity of all human life.
This event will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Cathedral Facebook site and on YouTube. More information can be found at: https://www.priestsforlife.org/action/nationalnightofprayerforlife.aspx.
Changs to perform Christmas concert in Doniphan
DONIPHAN — Kevin and Heidi Chang will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 203 N. Fourth St., in Doniphan.
Kevin is a concert pianist and Heidi is a concert violinist.
All are welcome to attend and no admission will be charged. A free-will offering will be collected for the Changs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!