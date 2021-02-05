Church Notes: St. Mary’s Cathedral to host Anniversary Mass

The church will simultaneously livestream the Sunday service on its Trinity UMC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trinityumcgi

Those attending in-person worship on Saturday are asked to plan to arrive at 5:45 p.m. For the Sunday service, plan to arrive at 9:45 a.m. For both services, go to Door 3, the main entrance to The Gathering Place on West Fifth Street.

The rules for worship attendance are non-negotiable, as the church will require masks, social distancing, temperature taking at the door and contact tracing. There will be no nursery, no Sunday school, no congregational singing and no coffee or cookies before or after worship.

Door 3 is the only door that will be open.

The church will need volunteers to help with holding the front door open, taking temperatures, monitoring contact tracing information, ushering, etc. People who are not in a high-risk category should contact the church office at 308-382-1952 to volunteer.

Pre-packaged Communion elements will be on a table near the sanctuary entrance. There will also be a separate table for dropping off offerings before or after the service.

Ushers will seat people in the back sections as an attempt to have everyone be at least 16 feet from the worship leaders who are singing in the front. The maximum seating capacity will be 88 in the sanctuary.