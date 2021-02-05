Church Notes: St. Mary’s Cathedral to host Anniversary Mass

In celebration of World Marriage Day, St. Mary’s Cathedral is sponsoring an Anniversary Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
All married Catholic couples in the Diocese of Grand Island whose anniversary is divisible by five in the years 2020-2021 will be honored at the Holy Mass. The Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, will preside.
To register as an honor couple, contact St. Mary’s Cathedral at 308-384-2523 or by email to secretary@stmarysgi.com, or contact Glenda Stittsworth at 308-379-9325 or by email to glenarch@charter.net by Wednesday.
Lasagna dinner Feb. 13 at St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s Cathedral Ladies will host a lasagna dinner Feb. 13.
The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. The menu includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drinks.
The dinner, which is open to everyone, will be dine-in or carry-out. A freewill offering is requested.
Trinity United Methodist Church to resume in-person services
Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island is planning to reopen for in-person worship beginning Feb. 20.
That weekend, there will be services at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, with both services in the sanctuary.
The church will simultaneously livestream the Sunday service on its Trinity UMC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trinityumcgi
Those attending in-person worship on Saturday are asked to plan to arrive at 5:45 p.m. For the Sunday service, plan to arrive at 9:45 a.m. For both services, go to Door 3, the main entrance to The Gathering Place on West Fifth Street.
The rules for worship attendance are non-negotiable, as the church will require masks, social distancing, temperature taking at the door and contact tracing. There will be no nursery, no Sunday school, no congregational singing and no coffee or cookies before or after worship.
Door 3 is the only door that will be open.
The church will need volunteers to help with holding the front door open, taking temperatures, monitoring contact tracing information, ushering, etc. People who are not in a high-risk category should contact the church office at 308-382-1952 to volunteer.
Pre-packaged Communion elements will be on a table near the sanctuary entrance. There will also be a separate table for dropping off offerings before or after the service.
Ushers will seat people in the back sections as an attempt to have everyone be at least 16 feet from the worship leaders who are singing in the front. The maximum seating capacity will be 88 in the sanctuary.