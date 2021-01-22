Church notes: St. Mary’s Cathedral to host pro-life youth mass, prayer vigil

The Diocese of Grand Island and St. Mary’s Cathedral will sponsor two events to provide an opportunity for prayer for the unborn and their families.

The annual pro-life youth mass is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s and will be celebrated by Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Pro-Life Club — Crusaders for Life — is organizing the event. A special blessing for students who are traveling to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., will be given. The event will be livestreamed on the diocese Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/events/404395314313690.

A National Prayer Vigil Holy Hour is planned for 10 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Cathedral. The prayer vigil will be bilingual, led by Father James Golka, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral, and is on the eve of the National March for Life. The event will be livestreamed on the Diocese Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/events/2685545831709558.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court legalized abortion throughout the United States in its companion decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton. The local events are planned in concert with a number of events in dioceses across the country praying for the protection of human life through livestreamed prayer events: https://www.respectlife.org/9-days-livestream-events.

For more information, contact Michael Kube at mkube@gidiocese.org or 308-382-6565.