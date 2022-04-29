Church Notes: Trinity Lutheran to celebrate pastor’s 10th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church will mark the 10th anniversary of Pastor Adam Snoberger serving the church during a special event on Sunday, May 22.

Cake and coffee will be served during Bible class hour, starting at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Snoberger is the senior pastor at TLC. He and his wife, Jessica, have four children.

Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive on May 6

Calvary Lutheran Church at 13th and Custer streets will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6.

The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. There is an urgent need for blood donations.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720.

Merrick County food bank set for May 7 at fairgrounds

CENTRAL CITY — The May Merrick County drive-thru food bank organized by Central City United Methodist Church will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

Food will be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1780 Fairgrounds Road.

Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.

