Church notes: Trinity United Methodist holding food distribution Sept. 12

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be at the College Park parking lot at 3180 Highway 34.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements. Each vehicle will receive one box of food, including nonperishable items and fresh produce. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
For volunteers, although the church appreciates people helping with this event, it is limiting group size for safety purposes. Call the church at 308-382-1952 before deciding to go help.
Catholic churches offer classes on Catholic faith
Have you ever considered being Catholic? Would you like to learn more about the Catholic faith?
The four Grand Island Catholic churches are beginning their classes for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).
These sessions will usually be held once a week from now until Easter of 2021. They will be on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in English and Sunday mornings in Spanish at St. Mary’s Cathedral (384-2523); Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (384-0532); and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church (382-4753). Contact Resurrection Catholic Church as its times are flexible (382-8644).
No Catholic Masses at State Fair
Catholic Masses are not being held at the Nebraska State Fair this year. The Catholic Diocese of Grand Island is recommending attending one of the four churches in Grand Island.
Churchs in Grand Island include:
— St. Mary’s Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar St.
— St. Leo’s, 2410 S. Blaine St.
— Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State St.
— Resurrection, 4130 Cannon Road
