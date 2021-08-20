Church Notes: United Congregational Church plans picnic after worship Sunday

United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host a “Welcome Back to Church” picnic following worship Sunday.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 405 E. Bismark Road, and the picnic will follow.

A grilled main course will be offered by the church and attendees are asked to bring side dishes. There will be fellowship, food and games for all, with a bounce house for children.

For more information, call the church at 308-382-6166.

Chapman UMC to serve Brats and Burgers Sunday

CHAPMAN — Chapman United Methodist Church will host its annual Brats and Burgers meal Sunday.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for a cost of $7. The menu includes brats, burgers, several sides and homemade pie.

Beer 30 Pizza and a Central City Mall gift certificate will be raffled and a flea market will be set up.

The church is located at 301 Ninth St. in Chapman.